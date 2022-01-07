I am led to believe that they will be having a complete makeover of the store, including a cafe. If so, they have not given any consideration to the cafe directly opposite, already struggling to stay open because of recent events.

This could be the final nail in the coffin which would see the cafe closed and at least a dozen people out of work. There are 16 cafes in Bakewell already and certainly do not need another.

The Co-op describes itself as an ethical company. If they intend to carry out their proposal I would hardly describe them as such.

A reader expresses their concern about the proposed refurbishment of the Co-op in Market Street, Bakewell.

John R Todd

Derbyshire

