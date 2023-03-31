News you can trust since 1852
Letter: We do not need any heavier HGVs in our area

An article in last week’s Advertiser talked about the number of substandard road bridges in the county, defining them as being incapable of carrying a 40-tonne HGV.

By George Boyle
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read

Given that HGVs can currently weigh 44 tonnes, the situation is probably even worse than stated.

The road haulage industry is currently lobbying the Government to allow longer, heavier HGVs on our roads of up to 62 tonnes in weight.

On that basis, I can see very few bridges being fit for purpose, meaning a massive nationwide spend on reinforcing them.

The excuse is always that heavier lorries means fewer lorries but this has never been the case.

Heavier lorries simply abstract traffic from the railways which means not only heavier HGVs, but more of them.

Given the millions of tonnes of stone currently moving seamlessly by rail in this area, residents need to be very aware just what 62-tonne HGVs would do to the roads and traffic congestion.

George Boyle

High Peak

