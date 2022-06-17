A letter asking MP Robert Largan how he voted in Parliament with regards to Boris Johnson's future.

The vote left no comfortable middle ground for Conservative MPs on this issue. They had to either vote that Mr Johnson should go or support him remaining in office.

Mr Largan may argue it was a secret ballot but voters in High Peak will not be impressed if he is not prepared to say how he voted when other Conservative MPs have been brave enough to do so.

Martin Willey

Buxton

