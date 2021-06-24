Letter: We are not children to be talked down to by our MP

While noting the positives – 7p off a bottle of Australian wine in our supermarkets – he fails to mention that Australia is located on the other side of the world.

We are facing a climate emergency caused by overuse of hydrocarbon fuels. How is increase in trade with Australia going to reduce our carbon emissions?

In order to make up for the estimated four per cent reduction in trade with the EU, we need to sign another 200 such major deals, just to be back where we were.

He might be interested to know that there are only 195 countries in our world. We should perhaps be grateful, however, that our freedom of movement to 27 other countries has been replaced by freedom of movement to one – as long as you’re under 35.

Perhaps the voters of High Peak will begin to tire of this false boosterism.

We are not children to be talked down to.

A Lidstone

Buxton

