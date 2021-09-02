Letter: We are constantly on the case when it comes to rough sleeping

If he had contacted me as executive member for housing in High Peak, I would have told him that through the pandemic and continuing, our housing team have worked hard on this matter, and currently rough sleepers in the borough can be counted on one thumb!

Indeed our figures are so low we can only bid jointly with Staffordshire Moorlands to access RSAP funding – which of course we are doing!

While Mr Largan’s vigilance on the matter is to be admired, we are constantly on the case.

Currently rough sleepers in the borough can be counted on one thumb, says Coun Fiona Sloman.

He may be better served lobbying for compulsory house insurance. As an authority we deal with at least one fire a year and we, of course, have a duty to house families in these circumstances.Sadly they rarely have insurance.A scheme would save the public purse a great deal and allow us to concentrate on endeavouring to reduce waiting lists.

Coun Fiona Sloman

Executive member for housing, High Peak Borough Council

#buyapaper

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news, I am asking you to please buy a newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspapers.