The pension age has been proposed by the Government to raise to 68 at some point. More will now die before being able to have their entitlements and enjoyment of some quieter years.

After a life of work – you need to have paid 35 years worth of national insurance to qualify for a full state pension – you will get just £185.15p a week for all your needs.

We and future pensioners need the work force to fight now for a living state pension so as not to join the 20 per cent of pensioners already living in absolute poverty (ref: Rowntree Foundation).

If workers feel they are having it tough now, then we can assure them their future is much bleaker.

Adrian Rimington

Derbyshire

