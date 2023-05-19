Letter: Voter ID rule change was simply uncalled for at recent elections

As I got there, a man asked if I had my ID. I replied that I did. He didn't ask to see it, and I went in and voted, and didn't think anything more about it.

That was until I got home, and, while reading the news online, realised that if anyone replied 'no' and went away, perhaps to go home and fetch ID, perhaps just to go away and not come back, they wouldn't be counted as having been turned away. It's bad enough this measure has been imposed for no good reason (one charge of personation in the last few years. How many hundreds were stopped from voting on the Thursday?), but to then prevent a proper count of those who haven't been able to vote is even worse.

I wrote to Robert Largan to suggest he could use Facebook or his articles to highlight the need to produce ID, but neither he nor the local Tory leaflet seems to have mentioned it.

A reader feels let down by the voting system changes.

Kirsten Williams

Buxton

