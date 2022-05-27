The current Conservative Government has decided that all schools must become academies by 2030, despite no evidence that academisation improves standards in schools, and in the face of enormous opposition by staff, students and parents alike.

The reason can be only this Government’s extreme devotion to the idea of privatising every possible organisation.

MATs receive the same amount of government funding as local authority schools but management are allowed to distribute it as they choose.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voices need to be heard over plans to turn Buxton Community School into a Multi-Academy Trust run by the Embark Federation, says a reader.

The Embark Federation has experience of running primary school academies but not secondary schools. Buxton Community School would, in essence, be acting as a guinea pig for an untested private company that has been handed ownership of the school grounds for the next hundred years.

There is a consultation process for the proposal but it has had little publicity. There is a risk that staff and parents will not have their voices heard.

I would urge anyone who cares about the future of the Community School to email [email protected] or contact the governors in any other way. The consultation ends on June 17.

A Girolami

Harpur Hill

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.