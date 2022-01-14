We still have some way to go yet, but it is true we are in a much better place than a year ago.

We have to learn to live with this virus and this requires a mixture of personal responsibility, alongside government interventions to slow down the spread of the disease.

Adequate ventilation in buildings is key to reducing the spread of the virus. We are fortunate to have Prof Cath Noakes, a global expert on ventilation, who jointly chairs a SAGE sub-committee and advises the Government. So why hasn’t the Government acted on her advice to reduce virus spread indoors, and completed a capital programme to improve ventilation in schools?

"To date they have provided 7,000 air purifying machines for the 300,000 UK classrooms", says one readerof the Government.

They claim they want to keep schools open, and this is one way it could be done. We all agree on the importance of education but each of us taking ‘personal responsibility’ won’t improve ventilation in schools.

The Government should be working with industry, trade unions and professional bodies to give advice on how to protect the workforce and a financial incentive to make any changes required.

Having a SARS-CoV2 variant making huge numbers of people ill each winter is not good for us or for the economy.

Simple changes can be put in place to stop the spread of infection without a lockdown.

It just requires a government with the political will to do it.

Paul Beers

Buxton

