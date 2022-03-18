This would be ideal to house some of these desperate people fleeing Ukraine, particularly mums with one child or an elderly person?

I’m sure college staff and students would relish the chance to organise this with local charities.

Roy Booth

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader thinks the old students' block behind the disued Railway Hotel would be ideal for refugees.

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.