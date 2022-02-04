As London Mayor, he wasted millions on vanity projects and as PM he illegally prorogued Parliament.

His mismanagement of the pandemic ultimately led to unnecessary deaths and the worst economic hit in Europe.

He handed billions of public money to his cronies, where many contracts failed to deliver, or produced substandard goods like the PPE that had to be ditched.

A letter this week says Boris Johnson should resign and, if not, the public should have another General Election.

Last week, we learned he presided over a system of business loans where fraud went unchecked.

While hundreds of thousands of us made huge sacrifices to keep communities safe, he repeatedly flouted his own lockdown rules.

He is currently orchestrating the most extensive and relentless assault on our democracy in living memory, while failing to manage an escalating cost-of-living crisis or address the climate emergency. And yet, still he refuses to resign.

His demonstrable unfitness for the office shames us all: those Tory MPs who still care for our democracy – and will not be bullied, bribed or blackmailed – must act now to get Boris Johnson out.

If they do not, there must be a General Election so the country can decide.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

