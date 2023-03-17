Other cities in the UK have also embraced this expensive cash-sucking tax on working people. Now I hear hundreds of other councils are considering also introducing ULEZ.

Let's hope Derbyshire is not one of them. The idea of low emissions is appealing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However in practice, for residents it will simply cost an absolute fortune and doesn't work.

A reader does not want to see Ultra Low Emission Zones introduced here.

Many car drivers will have to spend longer in their cars, taking different routes to avoid these areas, thus creating more emissions.

Public transport is poor, and young children would not be safe waiting at cold bus stops in the dark for short journeys home.

Advertisement

The consequences of ULEZ are far reaching for hard working people.

Advertisement

Residents deserve mandated referendums, in my opinion, before local councils give the green lights.

E. Moor

Derbyshire

Advertisement

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.