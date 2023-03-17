News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Ultra Low Emission Zones are not wanted here in Derbyshire

I’m sure I am not alone in thinking London Mayor Sadiq Khan is overstretching his power regarding his enforcement of The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), not only in London but far reaching beyond.

By E. Moor
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:40 GMT- 1 min read

Other cities in the UK have also embraced this expensive cash-sucking tax on working people. Now I hear hundreds of other councils are considering also introducing ULEZ.

Let's hope Derbyshire is not one of them. The idea of low emissions is appealing.

However in practice, for residents it will simply cost an absolute fortune and doesn't work.

Many car drivers will have to spend longer in their cars, taking different routes to avoid these areas, thus creating more emissions.

Public transport is poor, and young children would not be safe waiting at cold bus stops in the dark for short journeys home.

The consequences of ULEZ are far reaching for hard working people.

Residents deserve mandated referendums, in my opinion, before local councils give the green lights.

E. Moor

Derbyshire

