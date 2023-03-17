Letter: Ultra Low Emission Zones are not wanted here in Derbyshire
I’m sure I am not alone in thinking London Mayor Sadiq Khan is overstretching his power regarding his enforcement of The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), not only in London but far reaching beyond.
Other cities in the UK have also embraced this expensive cash-sucking tax on working people. Now I hear hundreds of other councils are considering also introducing ULEZ.
Let's hope Derbyshire is not one of them. The idea of low emissions is appealing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However in practice, for residents it will simply cost an absolute fortune and doesn't work.
Many car drivers will have to spend longer in their cars, taking different routes to avoid these areas, thus creating more emissions.
Public transport is poor, and young children would not be safe waiting at cold bus stops in the dark for short journeys home.
Advertisement
The consequences of ULEZ are far reaching for hard working people.
Advertisement
Residents deserve mandated referendums, in my opinion, before local councils give the green lights.
E. Moor
Derbyshire
Advertisement
For another local letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Advertisement
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Advertisement
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you