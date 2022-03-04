As part of a choral group, we were warmly welcomed everywhere as we shared the common language of music.

Families invited us to join with them as special feasts were prepared in honour of our visit.

How different things are now as the many freedoms gained are under severe threat and war brings death and destruction to our continent once more. It is surely our turn now to extend the hand of friendship and support.

A letter this week about the war on Ukraine from Russia.

Our Government has taken some measures to assist Ukrainians who have managed to cross out of their country, but the changes to immigration policy in recent years have meant that even some spouses of British citizens were not able to leave in time. There has been no attempt to set up any resettlement scheme, such as that suggested by the Welsh Government.

Some readers may claim we don’t even have enough housing for our own nationals, and yet Russian oligarchs have bought up countless properties in London that lie empty.

If only our Government was as welcoming to Ukrainians fleeing for their lives as it has been to the tainted Russian money that has flowed into our country since they took office.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

