Letter: TV channel's output is just too biased for my taste
and live on Freeview channel 276
I do wonder how this so-called news channel can get away with having serving Tory MPs as presenters. How can this be OK?Where are Ofcom in all this? Are they not worried about Jacob Rees-Mogg and co broadcasting to the nation five nights a week?
It just seems wrong to me.
Jayne Grayson
By email
