Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I do wonder how this so-called news channel can get away with having serving Tory MPs as presenters. How can this be OK?Where are Ofcom in all this? Are they not worried about Jacob Rees-Mogg and co broadcasting to the nation five nights a week?

It just seems wrong to me.

Jayne Grayson

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is not impressed with the output of TV channel GB News.

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this. I have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.