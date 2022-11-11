As such, he will be expected to vote with the Government on all matters, and I presume he has given assurances to his political masters that he will do so.

Quite understandably, a Government cannot have someone whose role it is to persuade others of the need to toe the party line expressing dissent.

How then, will Mr Largan pursue his promise to us, his constituents, that he is an independent-minded MP who will always vote with his conscience and speak out when he disagrees with his own party?

Now that Robert Largan is Government Whip, a reader asks if he will still be able to "speak out when he disagrees with his own party?"

Peter Smith

Whaley Bridge

