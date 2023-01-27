So whatever happened on January 20? Chaos reigned!

There was standing traffic backed up in Buxton, on Ashwood Dale, Station Approach, Fairfield Road and beyond, probably along the golf course back to Dove Holes. Status… total gridlock!

Advertisement

Advertisement

N.B. To the ‘powers that be’… you’ve shut the Long Hill (A5004) access to Buxton, necessary in order to mend the bridge at Whaley Bridge.

A reader hopes the council don't put traffic lights on the A6 roundabout again.

Please, please don’t have any traffic lights, temporary or otherwise, on the A6 roundabout at the top of Fairfield Road until Long Hill is open again.

Otherwise there is going to be the most awful traffic trouble.

Felicity Dobson

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.