Letter: Tories seem to be papering over the cracks with this latest publication

After 13 years in government, during which they have achieved precious little apart from diminishing our international reputation and impoverishing large parts of our society, it is understandable that the Conservatives are desperate to find some good news to parade before the public.
By Jim Medway
Published 1st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

Their solution seems to be to create their own. Since even their friends in the national press cannot find positive news, it appears that Conservative Central Office are now getting their local constituency parties to publish what look like ‘local’ newspapers claiming credit for supposed Tory successes.Hence through many letterboxes has appeared The High Peak Reporter, a newspaper that ceased publication in 1998, but, if you manage to read the tiny grey print at the bottom of the first page, has now been miraculously resurrected to promote Robert Largan.Read on to hear more of his fantastic achievements.High Peak constituents will make up our own minds on our MP’s record when the election is eventually called.

Jim Medway

Furness Vale

