The most charitable riposte to this is that they are not helping enough. In fact it would be more appropriate to respond by saying that the rich have been, as always under the Tories, the benefactors of this largesse.

The Rowntree Foundation has published a report stating that another 600,000 people will be pushed into poverty as a result of the Chancellor’s spring statement, a quarter of them children.

This will mean that more children will be so tired and hungry that they will fail their GCSEs; more children will have to witness the disintegration of their parents’ mental health in anxiety and shame; more children will have to stay in bed while their only clothes are washed and dried.

A reader responds to MP Robert Largan's column last week about rising energy costs.

A report by the Samaritans concluded that suicide rates increase by 0.5 per cent for every one per cent increase in debt. I feel people will die as a direct result of the Chancellor’s statement.

Mr Largan’s column fails to mention the elephant in the room – the failure to levy a windfall tax on the energy producing firms.

Shell and others are making billions in profits while poverty rises dramatically in the UK. I have not heard a convincing argument against a windfall tax. Perhaps Mr Largan would care to explain why this eminently sensible suggestion has not been implemented.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

