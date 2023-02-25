That removing people to Rwanda is decent, sensible and realistic, rather than an obscene and unworkable plan to pay far-distant countries to take them off our hands like so much surplus waste. That the Government must and will do ‘whatever it takes’.

Recently, hundreds of members of the far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative rioted outside a hotel housing asylum seekers near Liverpool.

A police officer was beaten up, a police van torched and 15 people arrested. Patriotic Alternative has previously distributed leaflets in Buxton.

Do those Conservative MPs who peddle hatred understand where their divisive rhetoric leads? The final common pathway is violence.

The Government needs to acknowledge its role in stirring up hatred, stop the inflammatory language and work to establish an orderly and humane asylum process.

A Girolami

Harpur Hill

