We all know that the state we find our country in today is mainly due to three things: Covid, Putin and Brexit.The first two we could not control.The last of these has been the equivalent of committing political suicide and is far more to blame than the other two.But there is a fourth reason and it is, quite simply, the Tories.I can summarise their major failings quite simply: £37 billion spent on the disastrous Test and Trace System; £33 billion spent on Covid fraud and unusable PPE; £60 billion wiped off the UK’s reserves in the short, inept Liz Truss premiership.Yes, Covid caused the first two of these gigantic losses, but better stewardship of the situation would have prevented these.All this money wasted yet apparently we cannot afford to pay nurses, ambulance drivers, doctors and other NHS staff the pay rises they so richly deserve.

The Tories are uncaring political pygmies. The sooner Sunak and his cabinet are booted out the better.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

