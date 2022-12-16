That system is run by smuggling gangs who have no worries about the hundreds of those crossing our Channel who do not make it. With the Rwanda deal, it will stop these money-making traffickers causing lives lost and allow our government to deal with genuine refugees coming into the country.

Tell me Reverend English your true thoughts on his latest statement, one which I feel is showing why our churches are preaching to empty pews and more are staying away then ever before.

Advertisement

Robin Baldry

"With the Rwanda deal, it will stop these money-making traffickers causing lives lost and allow our government to deal with genuine refugees", says a reader.

Buxton

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement