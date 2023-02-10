Letter: Time to move our library into prime spot in town
As a postie, I seem to spend half my working day giving people directions to Buxton Library.
This always takes longer than it should do because the building’s awkward location makes things so complicated.
Visitors to the town are incredulous that it’s so well-hidden. I'm also a parent living locally and my children have grown up spending less time in the library than they should have done, because it’s such a slog to get to.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With the news that the borough council has bought The Springs Shopping Centre, surely a strong case can be made to move the library to the old M&S site?
This would involve co-operation with the county council, but I don’t see why they couldn’t work together toward such a rewarding goal.
There has to be more to a town centre than shops, and a public library is a valuable resource for everybody.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ours should be at the heart of the town, not hidden away.
Name and address supplied
High Peak
For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:
Advertisement
Advertisement
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thank you