This always takes longer than it should do because the building’s awkward location makes things so complicated.

Visitors to the town are incredulous that it’s so well-hidden. I'm also a parent living locally and my children have grown up spending less time in the library than they should have done, because it’s such a slog to get to.

With the news that the borough council has bought The Springs Shopping Centre, surely a strong case can be made to move the library to the old M&S site?

This would involve co-operation with the county council, but I don’t see why they couldn’t work together toward such a rewarding goal.

There has to be more to a town centre than shops, and a public library is a valuable resource for everybody.

Ours should be at the heart of the town, not hidden away.

Name and address supplied

High Peak

