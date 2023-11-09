Letter: Time has come to put an end to all second jobs for MPs
and live on Freeview channel 276
However, I have to disagree on the question of MPs' salaries. This may be controversial but I think they deserve more but on one very important condition; they must be prohibited from taking second jobs and employing family members on their staff.
If MPs are to do their job properly it needs to be a full-time occupation. Apart from the Punch and Judy show that is Prime Minister's Question Time, the Commons chamber is usually very sparsely occupied by MPs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
While I accept that some MPs may be in their constituences or serving on Commons Committees, many will be engaged on their other jobs.
Being a Member of Parliament should be a full-time occupation and not just another job when the MP turns up in the Commons when his/her other jobs give them time off.
Nicholas Bostin
Chapel-en-le-Frith
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.