Letter: Time for PM to deliver on adult social care plans

The irony of the situation is that, in August 2019, Boris Johnson stood in Downing Street and said he had a clear plan prepared to deal with the issue. He must have known, or should have known, that claim to be false.

In the Conservative manifesto of December 2019, that plan had become a commitment to build a cross-party consensus to bring forward a proposal. Since then, all we have heard is Mr Johnson recently cancelled a meeting on the issue he was due to have with his Health Secretary and his Chancellor.

A solution will involve the sort of hard choices the Prime Minister finds difficult but he needs to deliver on what was in the manifesto on which he stood 18 months ago.

It's time for the Prime Minister to deliver on his social care promises.

Martin Willey

Buxton

