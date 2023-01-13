Humans and other organisms will have done their best to adapt to ice ages, etc, as they happened, although this must have resulted in much mass migration, mortality and extinctions of many species in the process.

Our very complex society has only developed in the stable period since the last ice age around 10,000 years ago. Any major climate changes now will inevitably threaten our high population levels, causing food insecurity, famines, mass migration, wars, etc.

We know that gases such as carbon dioxide have a warming ‘greenhouse’ effect upon the atmosphere, we know that human activities such as fossil fuel use release such gases into the atmosphere. Therefore it is a fact that human industry, agriculture and transport are warming the planet.

A reader believes tidal energy is the future.

So we actually have the tools at our disposal to keep the climate stable, we can prevent ice ages by releasing greenhouse gases, but we also need to prevent runaway (and very rapid in geological timescales) warming of the planet, otherwise our complex societies will inevitably crumble due to resource and food shortages.

Why are we not exploiting tidal energy on a large scale? It is a massive and reliable source of energy compared with wind and solar power. Projects such as that in Orkney are leading the way in this, having tidal turbines at the base of sea windmills and other cutting edge ideas.

Judith Reading

By email

