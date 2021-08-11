Letter: Three per cent pay offer to NHS workers is simply derisory

But will he now demonstrate that he really is an independent-minded Member of Parliament by criticising his Tory Government for their derisory three per cent pay offer to NHS workers and the pay freeze imposed on other public service employees?

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

Reader Nicholas Bostin questions the three per cent pay offer made to NHS staff.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.