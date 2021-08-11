Letter: Three per cent pay offer to NHS workers is simply derisory

It was good to see Robert Largan MP singing the praises of fire service and British Transport Police workers (Advertiser column, August 6.)

By Sharon Brandom
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 9:00 pm

But will he now demonstrate that he really is an independent-minded Member of Parliament by criticising his Tory Government for their derisory three per cent pay offer to NHS workers and the pay freeze imposed on other public service employees?

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

