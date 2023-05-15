That this was both unnecessary and undemocratic is beyond argument.

Between 2018 and 2022, there were only 1,386 cases of alleged electoral fraud, resulting in only nine convictions and six police cautions from the tens of millions of votes cast.

And it is the case that many forms of photo ID were not valid, especially for younger people, and that many people simply do not have photo ID or did not know that it was required.

A letter this week about voters struggling to sort out their photo ID.

People who should have been able to vote were thus denied their democratic right to do so.

Perhaps more worrying is that our Tory MP Robert Largan claimed on Facebook that “you can use any form of photo ID, current or expired”.

Whether this affected the outcome of the election across the High Peak is a moot point, but it would be good to see an apology and explanation from him as to why he got it so wrong.

Rachel Purchase

Buxton

