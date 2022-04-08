The profits of the major international oil companies have also increased dramatically. ExxonMobil for example, made more than £17 billion profit in 2021, and it’s expected to make over £25 billion this year.

BP, meanwhile, is forecast to earn almost £12 billion in 2022. The cost of extracting oil, however, has remained largely the same.

And so, what is our Government’s response to this? They have given us a loan of £200 for a couple of years. This sums up their priorities.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Profits of the major international oil companies have also increased dramatically", writes one reader.

Rather than intervene to channel some of these vast profits back to the customers who are creating them, they remain wedded to the supremacy of market forces. Which rather begs the question what is the Government actually there for?

Robert Largan says he is ‘extremely concerned’ about the situation and hopes ‘the Government does what it can to reduce the burden of rising prices’ but is strangely silent about the profiteering of the oil companies. His party has been in power for almost 12 years: perhaps it’s time to elect a party that has the interests of the consumer at its heart.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.