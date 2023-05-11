From soaring energy bills, to rising food prices, or increasing rent or mortgage payments, it's all adding to the mounting pressure and worry about how we'll get by.

We're hearing from people who are experiencing crippling anxiety because they’re being forced to question every penny they spend.

Others have become more lonely and isolated because they just can’t afford to see their friends who they rely on for mental health support.

This year's Mental Health Awareness Week is from May 15 to May 21.

For so many of us looking after our mental health is often last or buried in our busy lists. That’s why, this Mental Health Awareness Week (May 15 to May 21), we’re encouraging anyone who may be struggling with their mental health to seek support.

If this speaks to you and your readers, speak to Mind. We know we can’t fix the cost of living crisis but we can help each other to cope and we are here for you. Thank you.

Sarah Hughes

CEO of Mind

