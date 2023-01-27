Economic growth was at 2.4 per cent and although national debt had increased in order to stabilise UK banks, it was well below today’s level.

Mr Largan’s party cut £15 billion from local authority spending, supposedly to reduce the national debt.

Economic growth naturally slowed down, tax receipts reduced and our public services have deteriorated ever since. Meanwhile the national debt continues to grow.

It beggars belief that we are expected to be grateful to a government that now decides to dangle a few gifts over areas carefully selected, according to some secret formula which strangely favours mainly Tory constituencies.

This blatant pork-barrel policy will not redress the large-scale cuts of the past decade. They took £15 billion away and are giving £2.1 billion back.

They still have a massive deficit to fill before we even get back to where we started from before they were elected.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

