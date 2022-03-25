However, this matter is far too important to be the subject of party political point scoring so it is regrettable that Mr Largan chooses to do this.

He seems to be misinformed or has forgotten about the way the area was designated for housing and seeks to criticise the current HPBC Labour administration and imply that, through his efforts, the rec has been omitted from the housing plan.

Perhaps a little reminder will help remedy any misconceptions:

A reader feels it's time to stop political point-scoring over Hogshaw Rec.

The Tory Government decided, without local consultation, in 2016 to impose arbitrary and unrealistic targets for the number of houses to be built by local authorities.

The number for High Peak exceeded, in most people's view, what was needed or could be properly accepted.

The then-Tory-controlled borough council agreed the number of houses to be built on Hogshaw, which included the rec.

The Labour opposition opposed this but were ignored. Following concerns expressed by councillors and the public about the loss of this valuable community space, the current Labour-controlled borough council entered into negotiations with the developers and has been successful in excluding the rec from development plans. Unfortunately they have not ruled out building on the wildlife area.

All those opposed to housing developments at Hogshaw should be united in their efforts and not waste valuable time and resources in making political points, and risk alienating potential allies in the vital fight to save an invaluable wildlife and recreational site.

Mike Monaghan

Buxton

