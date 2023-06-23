Letter: This is a serious subject that should not be a political football

You kindly published my letter putting the case for recognising that asylum seekers are mainly persecuted people, no longer able to live safely in their own home country, and most of us would not refuse giving them sanctuary. This subject should not be a political football. It is about people’s lives.

Of course, no-one wants people to risk their lives in unsafe boats crossing the English Channel and being at the mercy of unscrupulous traffickers. Our Government should be working closely with the EU to stop this.

Mr Largan quotes as part of his campaign a survey he has on his website. The survey only asks questions such as ‘Do you support my campaign … Do you support tough measures… Do you support ending the use of hotels as part of the asylum system’ etc. A somewhat biased survey. No questions about giving sanctuary to those fleeing persecution.

As it is on his website, respondents are possibly from quite a limited representation of us residents. It is no surprise then, that 88 per cent of the more than 1,500 who responded supported his suggestions.

That is 88 per cent of 1,500 respondents from a population of more than 90,000 of us in the High Peak. Or just under three in every 200 of his High Peak constituents.

Looking another way at those figures, that is more than 98 out of every 100 of us in the High Peak did NOT respond supporting his campaign. Gary Lineker should be proud of us.

By the way, if housing asylum seekers is such a lucrative enterprise, why is there a shortage of accommodation available?

Carol Evans

High Peak

