Letter: This Government is failing to deliver on affordable housing and people are suffering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 190,000 homes in England have been lost since the Tories came to power in 2010, a number equivalent to all the homes in a big city.

The Tories have failed to build enough affordable and social homes, meaning safe, secure, affordable housing is no longer the foundation on which people can rely. Developers are also all too often able to wriggle out of their commitments on social and affordable housing in new developments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We desperately need a boost in affordable homes with social and council housing at the core of a plan for secure housing.

"We desperately need a boost in affordable homes with social and council housing at the core of a plan for secure housing", says a reader.

This government is failing to deliver and people are suffering.

K. Stone

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement