News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Letter: They can't both be right over inflation claims

On the same day Robert Largan told us that the PM had put us on the right track to halve inflation and that we are still on target for it to fall to 2.9 per cent by the end of the year, I read in the national press that the Bank of England is warning of interest rates above five per cent at the end of the year.
By Tony Parsons
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read

Economists also warned the UK economy was still facing stubbornly high levels of inflation, food prices are rising at the highest rate since 1977, and the Governor of the Bank of England said inflation is taking longer, and it is higher than was expected.

Somebody appears to be living in cloud-cuckoo land.

Tony Parsons

A reader is confused by conflicting information about inflation claims.A reader is confused by conflicting information about inflation claims.
A reader is confused by conflicting information about inflation claims.
Most Popular

Derbyshire

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Robert LarganBank of England