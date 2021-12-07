But we have seen time and time again that what he wants and what we get are never quite the same thing.

Not only are we not going to get the promised high-speed link across the north, but he has now removed funding and powers from the umbrella authority Transport for the North (TfN) for daring to criticise his decision.

The Government has managed to bring forward proposals that please nobody. Those in favour of HS2 will be angry that the Yorkshire leg is to be scrapped. Those who opposed HS2 and argued for an effective Northern East-West line are not getting that either.

A reader is angry that our area won't be getting the sort of decent rail network that was promised.

We have a government which cut original proposals on increasing rail travel, refuses to raise taxes on hydrocarbon vehicle fuel and has reduced taxes on internal flights.

Will Robert Largan be trumpeting the party line about massive investment and earlier returns or is he genuinely interested in long-term economic and environmental progress for our region?

Andrew Parker

Buxton

