Letter: These changes by Government could prove threat to democracy

It proposes to make it easier for a Prime Minister to call a General Election, giving a clear tactical advantage to the party in power.

The proposal to require photo evidence of identity at polling stations would be no problem for many voters but would be more likely to make voting difficult for the less-well-off etc, many of whom may not possess a passport or driving licence.

Elsewhere, the Home Secretary recently proposed that elections for regional mayors should be changed to a first-past-the-post system, which would favour her party’s candidates.

"Mr Johnson’s Government is clearly seeking to use its parliamentary majority to change our democracy in the interests of his party" claims one reader.

Mr Johnson’s Government is clearly seeking to use its parliamentary majority to change our democracy in the interests of his party and that is not acceptable.

Martin Willey

Buxton

