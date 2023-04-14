I have recently walked round many reservoirs in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire and they are all full.

As I write this, water is pouring over the Derwent Reservoir dam wall. The moors are saturated from the rain and snow melt. Does climate change only occur in Sussex?

John Bunting

A letter this week about how full our dams and reservoirs are over here compared to water levels in Sussex.

By email

