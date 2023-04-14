News you can trust since 1852
Letter: There's no shortage of water here

This last week on the ITV evening news, there was a report about a small lake in Sussex where the water level was lower than normal and a local farmer, who used the lake for irrigation, claimed that it was due to climate change.

By John Bunting
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read

I have recently walked round many reservoirs in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire and they are all full.

As I write this, water is pouring over the Derwent Reservoir dam wall. The moors are saturated from the rain and snow melt. Does climate change only occur in Sussex?

John Bunting

A letter this week about how full our dams and reservoirs are over here compared to water levels in Sussex.
