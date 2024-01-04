I experienced the outbreak of rock and roll, Elvis, Sinatra, the moon landing, and the birth of artificial intelligence, sold en masse to the eager public. At what cost have times changed?My friend was looking forward to seeing his great niece after a time gap of almost four years.She was always into everything and talkative. As he says, she was an absolute joy to greet as a visitor to his home. Christmas Eve heralded the return visit by this young lady. He was so looking forward to her infectious nature.But times had changed her outlook on life by ownership of the latest mobile phone.She never found time to converse due to constant use of her favoured companion. My friend was very upset and disappointed by her distant presence.What cost has this situation created?My friend was hurt and a little angered but showed no outward sign of his frustration. Times may have changed but respect and consideration will always carry a high value.Sad to say no adult in the room saw anything untoward as this is now classed as standard behaviour. The world is losing the art of face-to-face conversation!