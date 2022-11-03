I wonder if he has read their manifesto? This states that the UK needs a “low tax, high growth economy.” Hang on a minute….where have we heard that before? From Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget of course, which led to his sacking as Chancellor and Liz Truss’s 44-day premiership coming to an end.

The Reform Party manifesto goes on to say that they will “demand zero NHS waiting lists” without explaining how this will be done and refers to “the bloated BBC” and the “outdated civil service”, saying “major change is needed” to both, without detailing what is wrong with either organisation and how they will effect change.

The last little gem was the assertion that we should “protect our proud heritage from the woke folk.” Who are they precisely and why do we need protecting from them?

A reader is not in favour of supporting the Reform Party, as a previous letter writer suggested.

No, Mr Palmer, the Reform Party is definitely not the answer.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

