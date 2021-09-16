Letter: The poorest always seem to bear the burden

The increase in the use of food banks is the legacy resulting from Conservative policies. A number of millionaires have increased their wealth during the pandemic while the poor have seen greater hardship.

A number of companies have sacked their workers and re-employed them on inferior terms. This should be made illegal. Workers cannot unilaterally vary the terms of their contracts. Employers should not be able to do so.

Carl Pinel

A reader responds to Robert Largan's comments about the hard work of the Conservative-led governments after the financial crash.

Chapel-en-le-Frith

