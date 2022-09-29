Firstly, it seems the cap on bankers’ bonuses will be abolished. Then the energy companies are being spared another windfall tax, unlike on the continent where a £160 billion package is being imposed on them.

Here in the UK we are having to pay back the energy companies for their ‘largesse’ in keeping our bills down. And now it seems the Chancellor wants to focus on ‘growth’.

However, our problem is not how much wealth the country has but how it is distributed. Too much is hoarded, diverted into tax havens or moved around to avoid taxation. Little is invested or trickles down in any meaningful way.

"The UK is a rich country with a lot of poor people", writes one reader.

The UK is a rich country with a lot of poor people. Boosting the country’s wealth will increase inequality and the poor will pay a price for this they cannot afford.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

