One expands the range of proof of identity that would allow citizens to vote.

The Government claimed that photo ID was necessary to prevent fraud, although there is extremely little evidence of fraud, but it is believed that this requirement could disenfranchise up to two million people, particularly members of more marginalised groups.

The Lords’ amendment would significantly expand the list of acceptable proofs.

The fate of the Elections Bill in Parliament is the subject of a letter this week

Two others would remove clauses that compromise the independence of the Electoral Commission, which is threatened by the requirement to follow a “Strategy and Policy Statement” written by the Secretary of State – i.e. to be directed by the government of the day.

Polling shows that 70 per cent of voters and 79 per cent of Conservative voters support the independence of the Commission and the measure is opposed by the Commons’ Public and Constitutional Affairs Committee and the Parliamentary Committee on Standards in Public Life.

Lord Judge, the former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, has stated: “if the Electoral Commission must have regard to whatever the Minister says, the perception of undue influence is obvious, the fact of undue influence is, I suggest, inevitable”.

Am I alone in remarking the irony of the Johnson government posing as champions of democracy in Ukraine while attempting to dismantle it at home?

I would urge MPs of all parties who care about protecting our democracy to support the amendments.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

