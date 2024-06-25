Letter: The Government doesn't just sign off on what civil servants tell them to

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your correspondent Alan Warner seems to be labouring under a misapprehension in his letter.

Civil servants do not run the country as he believes.What actually happens is that a senior civil servant will present to the relevant Minister a set of options.One of these options will be recommended but it is the decision of the Minister as to whether he/she accepts the recommendation or instead decides on a different option.The Government of the day does not "just sign off" what the civil servants tell them to, as Mr Warner believes.

This is the way that the UK Government operates. Ministers reach decisions, not civil servants.

Nicholas Bostin

A letter this week looks at who exactly runs the country.

Derbyshire

