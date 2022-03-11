There have been lots of key safe break-ins around Buxton recently and the police have been telling people to get their safes moved to a better place.

Without the handy van, people have to try and find someone to do it, and fingers crossed they don’t get ripped off.

Food prices are going up, gas bills are really going up a lot too, and now Derbyshire Council have shut another free service.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is unhappy that the Handy Van service has been axed.

I really don’t know where pensioners are supposed to find the money.

Mr A Lidstone

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.