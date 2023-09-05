News you can trust since 1852
Letter: The direction this Government is taking our country is despicable

The start of last week didn’t seem to be a good few days for the Prime Minister.
By John Morrissey
Published 6th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Firstly, he decided to badmouth the London Mayor’s efforts to protect children from the ill-effects of car pollution: he believes that there are votes to be garnered by opposing what might be thought to be a laudable objective, rather than co-operating with him.

Next he ordered housing minister Michael Gove and environment minister Thérèse Coffey to withdraw the protection afforded by EU laws passed to prevent new housing from increasing river pollution. They will, of course, say that withdrawing this protection will help control river pollution!

Though the Prime Minister will no doubt feel pleased with himself, I find that the direction he is taking his Government and our country is despicable.He should instead, in my opinion, be trying to reverse the increase in poverty that has resulted from 13 years of Conservative austerity policies.

'The PM should be trying to reverse the increase in poverty that has resulted from 13 years of Conservative austerity policies', says a reader this week.'The PM should be trying to reverse the increase in poverty that has resulted from 13 years of Conservative austerity policies', says a reader this week.
John Morrissey

Belper

