Letter: The direction this Government is taking our country is despicable

The start of last week didn’t seem to be a good few days for the Prime Minister.

Firstly, he decided to badmouth the London Mayor’s efforts to protect children from the ill-effects of car pollution: he believes that there are votes to be garnered by opposing what might be thought to be a laudable objective, rather than co-operating with him.

Next he ordered housing minister Michael Gove and environment minister Thérèse Coffey to withdraw the protection afforded by EU laws passed to prevent new housing from increasing river pollution. They will, of course, say that withdrawing this protection will help control river pollution!

Though the Prime Minister will no doubt feel pleased with himself, I find that the direction he is taking his Government and our country is despicable.He should instead, in my opinion, be trying to reverse the increase in poverty that has resulted from 13 years of Conservative austerity policies.

John Morrissey

Belper

