Letter: Thanks to Advertiser for coverage our town’s famous festival

I’ve said it before, and it needs saying again: you are doing a great job in creating a ‘must read’ newspaper that is informative, newsy and well put together. You play a huge role in being the glue that keeps this disparate community together.

From all of us at the Buxton International Festival (BIF) office to all of you: A BIG THANK YOU for all your support over this incredibly challenging time.

Michael R Williams

Praise for the Advertiser's preview coverage of Buxton International Festival

Chief executive officer, BIF

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.