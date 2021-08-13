Letter: Thanks for your support of local branch of Samaritans

The Shakespeare Jukebox raised a massive £445.74 for us, for which we are extremely grateful, says Pat (on behalf of Sams of Buxton & High Peak).

They raised a massive £445.74 for us, for which we are extremely grateful. Thank you to them for giving so freely of their time and to those of you who made a donation.Every branch has to cover its own costs, so every donation to us helps. Their page is still live, should anyone wish to donate. Search for Shakespeare Jukebox on virginmoneygiving.com. And of course, anyone can set themselves up on this site to fundraise on our behalf!

Pat (on behalf of Sams of Buxton & High Peak)

Full name and address supplied

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.