You have helped to raise a magnificent £1,115, which will go towards the costs of keeping the self-funded branch open and calls always answered. This is an incredible amount considering the financial difficulties everyone is going through this winter.

Samaritan volunteers receive phone calls, webchats, emails and letters every ten seconds, and nationally we are available 24/7 to listen and give time to anyone in distress, and sometimes people experiencing suicidal thoughts and feelings on freephone number: 116123.

Jill Pearson

A skydive for charity raised a magnificent £1,115.

Buxton & High Peak Samaritans

