As a seasoned solo hiker. I have visited many towns around the world, but found none as warm and welcoming as Buxton.

I’d like to say a thank you to the staff of the Palace Hotel for finding me a room after I was stranded in the town due to snow. And to James, their pianist, for his entertainment and conversation through the evening.

When I was stuck on the A6 with a flat tyre, many motorists kindly stopped and offered their assistance. Even the chap who was called out to the flooded quarry offered his toolkit and kept me company.

A visitor to our area writes to thank the people of Buxton for helping him when he got stranded in snow.

I’m home safely now and enjoying the warmth of both my home, and an inner warmth knowing there are many good spirited people in this world and so many of them concentrated in this picturesque town.

Jamie Akers

By email

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.