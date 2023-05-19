News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59

Letter: Television programmes simply get sillier at the moment

Oh dear, a naked man was seen walking along a UK road recently. He must have seen the TV programme Naked Alone and Racing to Get Home.

By Brenda Wilkinson
Published 19th May 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read

Stunned passers-by rang the police. Hopefully it will be the same for the television show, what a daft programme to do.

I noticed host Anna Richardson has got three of these naked-themed programmes now on the TV. It’s time she chose to do something normal instead.

If all goes on like this, it could get into a silly trend with many arrests and fines.

A letter criticising television programmes that show naked people.A letter criticising television programmes that show naked people.
A letter criticising television programmes that show naked people.
Most Popular

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Racing